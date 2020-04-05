HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank interacts with VCs of all Central Universities

Besides, proper adherence to social distancing and isolation instructions in the university and arrangements made to continue the education of students were also discussed. The HRD Minister also directed all the Vice Chancellors to motivate their faculty and students to use SWAYAM and SWAYAM PRABHA in mission mode and also through other online digital mediums to continue the academic programme.



Mr Nishank also informed that to promote online education and give suggestions regarding online examination , a committee under the chairmanship of Prof. Nageshwar Rao, the Vice Chancellor of IGNOU, has been constituted.



During the meeting, a decision to form an Academic Calendar Committee under the leadership of U.G.C Chairman was also taken . The Committee will suggest measures to deal with the issue of delay in the academic session.



Mr Nishank also asked everyone to make full use of the ArogyaSetu app and emphasized to follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of AYUSH to prevent the spread of COVID-19. During the discussion, all the Universities assured that in the hour of crisis, they are prepared to meet the challenges.

Please share this news







