HRD Minister launches information booklet ‘Safe online learning in the times of COVID-19’

While digitally launching the booklet in New Delhi, the Minister said, in the Covid-19 situation, there has been a huge increase in online and distance learning and teachers are engaging with students through online platforms.

Union Minister said, HRD Ministry and NCERT are committed to ensure safe and secure online environment for children and teachers. He said, NCERT and UNESCO have jointly developed this booklet which will facilitate in raising awareness of our students and teachers as well as ensure timely action in cases of cyber bullying. He urged all victims of cyber bullying to report and seek support.

Director and UNESCO representative of India, Eric Falt said, UNESCO is committed to provide access to safe and inclusive learning environments for all the children. The Minister said, this information booklet highlights the negative consequences of cyber bullying and ways to eliminate it.

In India, an estimated 71 million children aged between 5-11 years access the Internet on devices of their family members, constituting about 14 percent of the country’s active Internet user base of over 500 million.