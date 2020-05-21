HRD Minister launches IGNOU’s online MA (Hindi) programme

Speaking on the occasion the Minister said that this would strengthen our ‘Padhe India’ Online initiative and commended IGNOU’s role in promoting online education.

He stressed on the role Hindi language plays not in India but in other countries including Mauritius, Fiji, Surinam etc,

The HRD Minister also said that the initiatives like National Digital Library (NDL), Swayam, Swayam Prabha, Diksha among other platforms are providing digital education to lakhs of learners across India and IGNOU’s step in the same direction will give impetus to this.

Prof. Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor, IGNOU gave the introduction of the other online programmes launched by IGNOU and also briefed the minister of the other initiatives taken by the University in the online space for higher education. Prof. Satyakam, Pro-VC IGNOU said that MA Hindi online programme would not have been possible without the guidance of the Minister and his constant encouragement.

Apart from MA in Hindi, the university has also launched programmes in MA in Gandhi and Peace Studies, BA in Tourism Studies, certificate course in Arabic, certificate in information technology, certificate programme in Library and Information Science.

The session was broadcast live through IGNOU’s Gyan Darshan TV Channel, Gyan Dhara, and Facebook page.