HRD Minister launches five documents developed by UGC

These five documents cover evaluation reforms, eco-friendly and sustainable university campuses, human values and professional ethics, faculty induction and academic research integrity.

Speaking on the occasion, HRD minister said that to improve the quality in Higher Educational Institutions, UGC has adopted the Higher Education Quality Improvement Programme Mandate.

He said, the quality mandate aims at evolving higher education system to equip country’s next-generation with vital skills, knowledge and ethics for leading a rewarding life.

He said student evaluation plays a crucial role in improving the quality of Higher Education in the country.

He said, in order to make student assessment more meaningful, effective and linked to Learning Outcomes, the report ‘Evaluation Reforms in Higher Educational Institutions in India’ is very timely and beneficial.

