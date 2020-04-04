HRD Minister interacts with VCs of Central Universities in the backdrop of COVID-19

To promote online education and give suggestions regarding online examination a committee under the chairmanship of Prof. Nageshwar Rao, VC, IGNOU has been constituted.

The decision to form an Academic Calendar Committee under the leadership of UGC Chairman was also taken by the Minister. The Committee will suggest measures to deal with the issue of delay in the academic session.

To ensure mental well-being of the students, the Union Minister announced the formation of a committee under the chairmanship of a Joint Secretary of the Ministry. The Committee will take care of the mental well being of the students of the school as well as of colleges and universities.

Union Minister directed the Vice Chancellors of Aligarh Muslim University and B.H.U that there should be no shortage of any kind in the hospitals run by them.

