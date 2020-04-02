HRD Minister instructs IITs to conduct active research work in COVID-19 field

Pokhriyal said this while chairing a meeting with all the Directors of 23 Indian Institutes of Technology through Video Conferencing in New Delhi on Thursday. He said, the research work which is already being done should be given wider publicity in the social media and other mediums.

Pokhriyal also directed the Institutes to ensure that maximum number of students are covered through online courses. The institutes have been asked to place the courses on online education portal SWAYAM and SWAYAM PRABHA. The Minister also asked the Directors of institutes to take care of the students, faculty and their family members and ensure that they should not be facing any problem.