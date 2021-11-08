HPCL zooms despite reporting 36% fall in Q2 consolidated net profit

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation is currently trading at Rs. 312.30, up by 8.85 points or 2.92% from its previous closing of Rs. 303.45 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 303.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 316.80 and Rs. 303.00 respectively. So far 164539 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group 'A' stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 339.70 on 18-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 181.20 on 04-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 334.95 and Rs. 302.40 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 44556.60 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 54.90%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 34.22% and 10.88% respectively.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) has reported 22.36% fall in its net profit at Rs 1923.51 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to net profit of Rs 2477.45 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the company increased by 41.06% at Rs 88049.79 crore for Q2FY22 as compared to Rs 62419.31 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported 35.52% fall in its net profit of Rs 1918.89 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as against net profit of Rs 2975.83 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the company increased by 41.07% at Rs 88085.42 crore for Q2FY22 as compared to Rs 62439.86 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

