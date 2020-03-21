How young entrepreneurs like Siddiqui Subhani are disrupting digital marketing landscape

For this millennial generation, age is truly no bar in order to break the stereotypes and carve out a unique niche for themselves. One such of a small town mind caught our attention, who has been talk of the town on social media lately. A young entrepreneur named Siddiqui Subhani broke the odds and has made it big in the digital marketing space. Subhani started his journey to the top with literally no connection and empty pockets. Currently, he is one of the most famous names in the digital marketing field in the country, that too at the young age of 19.

Having left his hometown Allahabad at a very young age to pursue his career in the digital marketing field, Subhani from the beginning had expertise in content creation and a better understanding of the marketing landscape which helped him in achieving big.

Currently, he is a popular name in the digital marketing industry, all thanks to his amazing work at one of the firms based out of Mumbai. However, his journey from a small village boy to India’s youngest entrepreneur has been nothing sort of a roller coaster ride.

Soon after kicking off his professional career in Mumbai, Subhani took up the job to work for an ad campaign of Allahabad tourism. After proving his worth in the market, Subhani went ahead to designed the promotional campaign for several blockbuster films like Aishwarya Rai and Randeep Hooda starrer Sarbjit along with Irrfan Khan’s social thriller Madaari under Filmymantra Digital Pvt. Ltd.

Now, Siddiqui Subhani is a partner at Filmymantra Videos part of Filmymantra Digital Pvt Ltd making him one of the most successful youngest entrepreneurs in India that too at the age of 19. With the way his career is growing, he will be a force to reckon with in coming years.

Inspiring entrepreneurs like Subhani are indeed changing the game for their generation and taking Indian start-up and digital ecosystem to the next level, altogether. These new age young entrepreneurs, every now and then, proved themselves with their out of box thinking, leadership skills and distinctive execution styles.

