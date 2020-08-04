How to Tune in to Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked Event

At long last, Samsung’s first-ever virtual Galaxy Unpacked event is almost here, which means it won’t be long before the company reveals a new range of devices designed to empower users in a rapidly changing world.

An official livestream of the event will begin at 10 a.m. Eastern time or 7:30 p.m. IST on August 5. You can watch the action unfold as it happens by tuning in via any of the links listed below.

Where to Watch

Tune in via Samsung’s Official Websites

Visit the Samsung Newsroom India, Samsung.com when the event begins.

Tune in on Facebook

Visit Samsung Newsroom or Samsung Global’s Facebook page when the event begins.

Don’t forget to keep an eye on Samsung Newsroom’s Galaxy page after the event for exclusive updates on the newest additions to the Galaxy family.