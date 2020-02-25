How to Make the Most Out of the Galaxy S20’s Awesome Camera

The Galaxy S20 series’ camera is the most powerful throughout the Galaxy history. Combining a groundbreaking hardware system with innovative software powered by AI, the camera on the Galaxy S20, the S20+ and the S20 Ultra has been built to change the way we capture.

Every aspect of the Galaxy S20’s camera has been designed to help you take, edit and share photos and videos easier than ever. Read on to discover how its leading features and capabilities can help you capture each and any moment, exactly the way you see it.

1. Capture What Matters, Just as It Is

When it comes to taking truly real-to-life photos, a camera’s resolution is what’s key. In order to help you take your shots to the next level, each of the Galaxy S20 devices comes with a camera with an advanced sensor so that you can record your special moments in super high-resolution.

With 108MP resolution on the S20 Ultra and 64MP on the S20 and S20+, pictures and videos taken on the devices are so pixel-perfect, you can zoom in on your cityscapes or striking landscape shots even with the smallest details.

2. Get Closer to the Action

Not only is Galaxy S20’s camera powerful, it is also packed with innovative new Zoom capabilities. The Galaxy S20’s Space Zoom feature gets you closer to all the action, with the S20 and S20+ supporting up to 30x zoom and the S20 Ultra supporting up to a game-changing 100x zoom.

Whether you’re seated up in the rafters at a concert or trying to catch a close-up of your favorite sports player during a game, Space Zoom means you’re able to zoom in on what matters to you while retaining photo clarity. Even if you’re looking to take a picture of something really far away – such as the moon – you’ll be able to capture your luminescent subject as if it’s right there in front of you with Space Zoom.

3. Immerse Yourself in Cinematic Video

Say you’re capturing a breathtaking sunset in real-time. Now with the Galaxy S20, you can be sure to capture every beautiful detail in 8K without the need for external devices – perfect for those moments that require nothing less than to be recorded in cinematic quality.

Not only that, Galaxy S20 can also help you focus on each and every special moment by letting you pick and save stills from your video recordings as 33MP high-resolution photos. Wanting to share your moment with your friends and family, exactly the way you experienced it? You can stream your 8K videos straight onto a Samsung 8K TV1.

4. Let Your Camera Do the Work for You

Finding that perfect camera mode can cost you crucial seconds when trying to capture that spontaneous reunion or unexpected goal. Single Take takes the pressure off those split-second camera mode decisions, as it harnesses AI to capture different versions of the same moment using each of its cameras.

With Single Take, all you have to do is press record when the moment calls for it and your Galaxy S20 will capture the footage, up to 10 seconds of it, with a range of its capture modes. Once the moment has passed, you’ll be able to revisit the clips and decide whether you like what you shot best as a time lapse, as a forward-and-reverse video or as one of the many other options on Gallery app.

5. Stay Fixed on the Fun

Life happens fast, and some of our most fun memories happen when we’re on our feet. Accordingly, cameras need to be able to keep up with our daily adventure, even when they’re happening at 10 miles an hour.

The enhanced Super Steady makes use of a new and improved anti-rolling stabilizer and AI motion analysis to stabilize motion in-shot while you record. So next time you’re trying to ensure you’re capturing all of the action on camera, don’t worry about missing a thing – your S20 device will help keep your shots smooth and stable.

6. Capture Clearly, Even at Night

When capturing scenes in low-light conditions, we are often disappointed to see that our pictures come out blurry, grainy or just dissimilar to what’s in front of us. But the Galaxy S20’s camera is set to change all that thanks to its larger image sensor, which means that even in default camera mode, photos and videos come out clear and true to life regardless of lighting conditions.

You can also turn on Night mode on your Galaxy S20 device. Powered by multi-image processing technology and multi-ISO composition, the Galaxy S20’s Night mode works to reduce the motion blur normally found in nighttime and low-light shots. The S20 Ultra even features unique nona-binning technology, the first of its kind, which merges nine pixels into one for outstandingly clear low-light pictures and videos.

7. Never Miss an Opportunity to Snap or Share

Not only is the camera on the Galaxy S20 primed for any capture scenarios, it also takes powerful performance to the next level. Thanks to its incredible storage capacity, you’ll have plenty of room for all of your favorite photos and videos, and with its all-day battery, you’ll never have to prioritize what you use your phone for, meaning that you’re sure to never miss any special moment. Also, for those who like to spread the love, the Galaxy S20’s Quick Share lets users share files with up to five friends at once with no device pairing required2.

The Galaxy S20’s camera has been designed to take the stress out of taking photos and videos so that you can easily capture everything as you see it easier than ever before – all you have to do is point and shoot.

1 Compatible with 2019 and 2020 Samsung QLED 8K TVs

2 Compatible Samsung Galaxy device or Samsung TV required