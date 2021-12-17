How To Make The Most Of Your ULIP Investment?

When choosing plans to add to your financial portfolio, be it insurance or investment, it is essential to learn how to make the best of your plans. This refers to not only earning the best returns but also understanding how each product can work in coherence with the rest of your policies. ULIPs are an insurance plus investment product, thus having two aspects working simultaneously.

As a customer, if you seek to make the most of your ULIP, it is important to start by understanding ‘what is ULIP policy ?’. Unit-Linked Insurance Plans or ULIPs, are designed to roll the advantages of insurance and investment into a single product. Your premiums are divided, so you can rest assured about your life cover being secure while you seek the best market-linked returns.

Tips To Enhance Your ULIP Investments

While you have the choice to leave all the functions of your ULIP plan in the hands of an experienced fund manager, it is not your only option. These plans are designed so that customers can have a say about the direction of their funds.

ULIP plans offer a choice of equity funds, fixed-income funds, and debt funds. Based on your risk appetite, age, and other relevant concerns, you can choose either of these funds or a careful balance of all of them. This is simply one of the ways you can make the most of your ULIP plan.

Here are some more ways you can make the best of your ULIPs.

Set goals

It is probably easier to define goals with the life cover aspect of ULIPs. Life insurance is a way of offering a security net to your loved ones. On the other hand, setting goals with investment returns may not cross everyone’s mind, but it is necessary if you want to get the best out of your ULIP. Setting goals will help you decide on your risk appetite.

Make it long-term

The ULIPlock-in period is of five years. After this lock-in period, you can surrender the policy. However, if you want your policy to earn you better returns, it is advisable to not surrender your policy and maintain it for the longterm. Investment returns from ULIPs work via the power of compounding. This means that your money is expected to earn better returns in the long term rather than the short term. Thus, you can expect better returns when you keep your plans for longer.

Choosing between funds

Liquid funds offer low returns but are also relatively low risk. On the other hand, equity funds are high-risk and offer high returns. These are suitable for someone willing to engage with the risk and may have a long road ahead to recover if needed. Fixed income funds are mid-level with risks as well as returns. It is important to know about these funds so that you can choose wisely as and when required to.

Asset allocation

As mentioned, you should know your funds well so you can switch as required. However, most ULIPs allow a finite number of free switches between funds. It is also important to give some time after each switch, as long-term results are more likely rather than immediate ones.

Moreover, you are more likely to experience better results with a diverse asset allocation rather than having a single asset class in your portfolio. A balanced portfolio reduces the chances of having to experience a poor performance of the entire fund and may decrease overall risk.

Stay consistent and disciplined

A lock-in period of five years is an encouraging factor for some people to stay with their wealth-building with ULIPs. It is important to maintain consistency and discipline even in the long run if you want to ensure the best results from the plan.

ULIPs are one of the more organised ways of building long-term returns. You can ensure a successful ULIP plan by staying consistent and aware, and with the help of the aforementioned tips.