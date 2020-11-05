How to live your life without discomfort while suffering from varicose veins

These vessels of blood have tiny valves, one way in nature, to allow the blood to go ahead, but prevent its backflow. These valves function normally, unless for certain reasons, the veins lose elasticity, resulting in weaker valves and the backward flow of blood or even leakage. This blood gets collected in veins, making them swollen and enlarged. The reasons for such stretching of veins to lose elasticity are still unclear to the science, yet this condition of veins, i.e., varicose veins is treatable.

Although the collection or leakage of blood sounds alarming, varicose veins are generally harmless, without any major inconvenience or discomfort. However, living with varicose veins can be unpleasant for many, due to cosmetic reasons, as they are unpleasant to look at. Unless this condition is severely affecting the health, such as alteration in the skin, severe pain, engorgement or ulcer.

Dr. Bhavesh Arun Popat who provides varicose veins treatment in Mumbai, shares some tips on how to live with varicose veins.

The conditions for increased risk of developing varicose veins include:

● Family history: The condition is more likely to develop in people with having family members with varicose veins, as it passes through genes.

● Obesity: With obesity, veins work harder to send back blood to the heart. This results in increased pressure levels on the valves and making the veins prone to leakage.

● Pregnancy: Developing a baby requires more blood circulation, increasing the strain on veins and leading to varicose veins.

● Age: Veins lose their elasticity with age, and the valves cease to function as well.

● Occupation: With occupations where the majority of time is spent standing, varicose veins develop as it is harder to pump blood back to the heart while standing for long durations.

Considering on how to improve such condition and minimize discomfort, people with varicose veins can:

– Follow a healthy routine: Increased levels of sodium result in bloating and swelling, and with varicose veins in consideration, it is highly recommended to reduce the salt intake and keep a strict check on it.

Further, being overweight puts veins under increased pressure, so it is advised to maintain BMI under a normal range.

Lastly, staying hydrated keeps the blood circulation normal and this keeps varicose veins under control.

– Be physically active: Exercise is a great medium to regulate blood circulation. Choose a form of exercise from walking, biking, dancing, or swimming, and it will help in enhancing blood flow, reducing the visibility of varicose veins and easing the pain as well.

– Avoid prolonged standing or sitting: standing or sitting for over half-hour continuously, results in difficulty in blood flow to the legs, so it is advised to move around after short intervals.

– Maintaining positions: Sitting with crossed legs for long periods of time starts restricting the blood flow. For healthy blood flow, keep feet elevated using a footrest. While lying in bed, keep the legs above the level of the heart, using pillows, for improved blood flow.

– Use tanning: For people who are concerned about the cosmetic aspect of the varicose veins can try tanning as with darker skin, it is harder to notice such vein patterns on the skin. But it is advised to keep tanning to a certain limit because prolonged exposure to UV rays results in skin cancer.

– Use compression stockings: For people having discomfort with varicose veins, it is advised to start using compression stockings. It is important to pick a size that fits well, else they are of no good use. If the stockings provide no relief, then further treatment is advised for such individuals.

Varicose veins are not life-threatening, so people with the condition do not need to be alarmed by them. But these are not supposed to be ignored as well, owing to the fact that some of the veins are not functioning properly. So, it is advised to seek medical assistance and maintaining the lifestyle in accordance with the prescribed manner by the medical practitioner. In case of extreme discomfort, medical treatment including Endovenous Laser Treatment, Venaseal Glue Treatment, Radiofrequency Ablation and Foam Sclerotherapy.

Dr. Bhavesh Arun Popat is one of the leading Endovascular Specialist practicing for over a decade in Mumbai, known for his expertise in treating Varicose Veins in India.