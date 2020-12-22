There are not many in-person establishments in India, and their legality depends on which state you are in. For instance, casinos are legal in Goa.

Sports betting in India is relatively new. There are a good number of betting websites, and choosing the right one can be a daunting task. While you spend a considerable amount of time in researching to place the bet on the right player or team. Plus, if you add selecting the right platform, then you might as well take the fun out of it.

But it is a crucial decision and can influence your gambling activities. In this guide, we devised 5 valuable pointers to help you pick out the right betting website.

Without further ado, let’s begin.

Choose a trustworthy website

A good number of websites try to take advantage of new bettors. They constantly change the URL, name, and website appearance to scam the gamblers. They will cite reasons like we are under new management, but the idea remains the same: fooling the customer under false pretences. Moreover, they showcase introductory offers that look like a dream.

So, while selecting a sports betting website, incorporate an elimination approach. Disregard websites with a terrible reputation and choose the ones that have a good history with the customers. But that is not it. The website should have a gambling license from the applicable provider as it is of paramount importance.

Track user experience

User interface matters a lot while betting, and it is not about pretty fonts and fancy pictures. The website should be easy to use across all platforms. Apart from checking the website on a web browser, check it on the mobile application as well. There are instances where time is of the essence while placing the bet. You may lose your moment if you let the opportunity slide.

More importantly, you should be able to track your bets in one place. A good number of websites do not allow you to completely navigate the website until you sign up or pay. That is why you need to identify all the red flags based on your experience with the website and make a decision accordingly.

Read customer reviews

The internet has opened the opinion space for everyone. To select the ideal sports betting website, you need to read how the platform has treated its customers in the past. But do not just read the opinion of one person and make up your mind based on that.

It will help if you read a few reviews of the customer to get a sense of the betting experience. The idea is to assess what gamblers go through and the areas where they face issues. It can be regarding the pay-out or just poor customer service. So, identify such pointers via the reviews.

Best welcome offer

For new bettors, websites present excellent offers as part of welcoming them. However, be cautious before signing up for such offers. Read everything regarding the proposition and see if it comes with any stipulations.

Avoid choosing the website just for a tempting welcome offer. Websites utilize such tactics to get customers to sign up and take advantage of inexperienced bettors. Instead, it should be a secondary thing. Let’s say you finalized five trustworthy websites, then read up on their welcome offers and go with the website that gives you the best offer.

Stellar customer service

In-person casinos or betting establishments have the personnel to physically deal with the bettors. That may not be the case with online websites. But it is essential to note that websites with a good history have a physical presence along with an address mentioned on the platform.

They encourage their customers to get in touch with them via an email or contact form. More importantly, they have a digital presence on social media platforms to address the bettors’ concerns.

That is why customer service is important and reputable websites hold these values in high esteem. Choosing the platform with stellar customer service should be on your list of priorities.

Conclusion

The website that is right for you may not be ideal for someone else. While considering your preference, you should select the one that works best for you. By incorporating the above five tips, you will get a sense of what you should look for in an online betting platform.

