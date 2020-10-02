How The Technology Has Evolved Among Online Casinos

In just a few years, online casinos have become a popular phenomenon across the globe. Today, you can enjoy traditional casino games such as slots and table games as well as betting, bingo and lotto online, wherever and whenever, directly through your smartphone. Some igaming businesses even offer ultra modern Virtual Reality casinos!

However, none of this would be possible without the rapid evolvement of technology. Below, we will take a closer look at the birth of online casinos and that made them as popular as they are today.

Early Online Casinos

Gambling has been around for as long as humans have. The first physical casino, however, opened its doors in 1638 in Italy (not in Las Vegas as you might think). It was about 350 years later that the first real money casino online launched.

It all started with Antigua and Barbudas implementation of the Free Trade and Processing act in 1994. The law, which was passed in 1994, made it possible for Antigua and Barbuda to grant gambling licenses to casinos looking to take their business online. However, there was still a missing piece for creating functional online casinos – payments.

Enter CryptoLogic , a tech company founded in 1995, that revolutionized the online payment industry with their simple and secure payment service. In 1996, they launched InterCasino, one of the first online casinos ever that still operates to this day.

It did not take long before other companies noticed the potential of online gambling and in no time, the new and exciting concept spread across the world. However, it would take a few years before online casinos became real popular among players.

Things That Changed the Industry

Due to the rising competition among igaming companies, new as well as established gambling sites needed to evolve their offer to meet the demands. Here are some of the things that changed the online casino industry in just a few years time:

Software quality: The quality of the games offered by online casinos skyrocketed. Not only did game developers improve graphics and sound, they also integrated new and exciting features to keep players satisfied.

Live casino: Live casino games changed the industry to say the least, taking a real casino to the player instead of the other way around. Nowadays, you can play traditional table games live against a real dealer, whenever and wherever.

Mobile gaming: Since the majority of players use their smartphone to play casino online, mobile-friendly gambling platforms are more important than ever. Many casinos offer a responsive design, while others choose to offer a downloadable application.

Support: Support departments at online casinos are getting better and better. Today, most casinos offer 24/7 support through both phone, chat and e-mail.

Payment methods: Over the years, more and more payment methods have become available at online casinos. Today, it’s easy for most players to find a payment service.

Security: Licensed online casinos are completely safe to use, thanks to advanced encryption systems, secure payment services and RNG systems. Most casinos also work hard to promote responsible gambling .

Bonuses: Lastly, many casinos use generous bonus offers such as welcome bonuses to attract new and loyal players.

Modern Online Casinos

Today, there are plenty of modern online casinos to choose from. Many casinos are also focused on specific markets. For example, there are gambling sites completely focused on Indian players, offering games that are popular among Indian players and support INR as currency. In other words, it’s easy to find safe casino options in India well as in other countries around the world.

Since the competition is higher than ever, gambling sites always do their best to offer players high quality services, both when it comes to software, customer support and bonuses. Therefore, you can expect a great gambling experience, filled with excitement and casino fun.