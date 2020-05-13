How Samsung’s Wind-Free™ Air Conditioner Keeps Your Home Comfortable, Cool and Healthy

While staying cool when it is hot outside is a priority, there is more to air conditioning than just bringing down the heat.

Not only does the Samsung Wind-Free Air Conditioner let you maintain a stable home temperature via remote control optimized to your daily schedule, its world-first Wind-Free Cooling technology keeps you pleasantly cool while cleaning the air and saving energy.

Stay Comfortable While Keeping Cool

Samsung’s Wind-Free Cooling technology is able to provide you with an effective cooling experience without the unpleasant sensation of harsh, cold air blowing directly onto your skin. Once you set your desired temperature, Wind-Free Cooling will quietly and gently disperse cool air through 23,000 micro air holes to ensure you are met with no cold draft.

Furthermore, Wind-Free Cooling’s advanced airflow cools the room 43 percent faster,1 and thanks to its low air speed and minimized noise emissions, you can enjoy a cooler living space without disruption – wherever you may be in a room.

Breathe Easier with Triple Air Care

Samsung’s Wind-Free Cooling technology not only keeps your room temperature comfortably in check, it also includes a specialized filter to keep the air in your home clean and hygienic.

This Tri-Care filter is made up of three layers that reduce harmful particles to help maintain healthy indoor air quality and has been certified by Intertek to reduce 99.9% of bacteria and viruses that get caught inside of it.2 Each layer captures large dust particles, fibers and even animal hairs, and also includes a Zeolite Coating Filter that reduces viruses, bacteria and allergens.

Enjoy Effortless Cool with Enhanced Smart Operation

Samsung’s Wind-Free Air Conditioners come with an AI Auto Cooling feature3 that makes it easier to stay cool. With artificial intelligence, the devices analyze room conditions, user-preferred temperatures and cooling modes, and even the climate outdoors to automatically switch to an optimal room setting. The unit also features a Motion Detect Sensor that will register when there is no one in a room, subsequently switching modes automatically to reduce energy waste.

Wind-Free also works with the SmartThings app, so users can turn the air conditioner on and off, schedule operations, switch settings, and even monitor power consumption remotely from their smartphone.

Save Energy Without Compromising Performance

*40% reduction in the 1kHz noise band (4.5dB↓)

**Tested on the AR09MSPXASINEU model compared wiith the Samsung conventional model AQ09TSLXEA.

With the Samsung Wind-Free Air Conditioner, all of this leading performance not only keeps you breathing cool, fresh air, it also does its part to protect the planet by reducing the impact of climate change. The Samsung Wind-Free Air Conditioner features the next-generation R32 refrigerant, which helps conserve the ozone layer and has a low impact on global warming compared to conventional refrigerants.

The Samsung Wind-Free Air Conditioner is an eco-friendly option for those looking for a powerful air conditioner experience with a reduced environmental impact. Additionally, its energy-efficient Digital Inverter Boost technology will maintain your desired temperature with less fluctuation, reducing energy usage by up to 73%.

For more information on the Samsung Wind-Free Air Conditioner and its leading technologies, stay tuned to Samsung Newsroom.

1 Tested on the AR12TXCAAWKEU model compared with the Samsung conventional model AQ12EASER.

2 Tested on Samsung AR9500T. The antiviral air filter (Tri-Care Filter) can remove up to 99.9% of the viruses based on Intertek Test.

3 Available for Wi-Fi enabled models