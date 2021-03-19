How Samsung Galaxy Tabs are Helping HealthCube Eradicate Anemia in India

Fantasy, determination, and excitement coupled with loads of energy – these traits make the best of friends with school-going children. Watching these high-spirited children explore the world fills one with hope and happiness.

The last thing that anyone would like to witness is for this wondrous lot to be plagued by fatigue or deficiencies. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and UNICEF came together to announce the Anemia Mukt Bharat initiative in March 2018 to create awareness about simple steps to manage this health concern.

Statistically, anemia affects over 50% children in India. Professionals from HealthCube, a Bengaluru-based diagnostic solutions provider, are assigned to carry out the blood tests under this project. This is done in a camp-like set-up where a healthcare operator attends to a rural area filled with school students waiting for their haemoglobin levels to be tested.

Since manual way of recording some of the health parameters remotely was prone to errors, HealthCube needed a mobility technology partner which could aid them in collecting a large amount of data from the field which could be retrieved locally. This is where Samsung stepped in with a palm-sized solution – Galaxy Tab A.

“Samsung collaborated with HealthCube to provide time-saving and cost-effective real-time diagnosis to rural patients. Enabled by Galaxy Tab A, healthcare workers with access to HealthCube’s EzDx app could manage patient data in a quick, easy and secure manner. Samsung is proud to have been the technological partner for HealthCube’s noble initiative,” said Akash Saxenaa , Senior Director, Enterprise Sales, Samsung India.

“HealthCube is used to screen school children for their haemoglobin levels. We store data on HealthCube’s EZDX app installed on Galaxy Tab A. The tablet comes with a bigger display that makes filling and signing e-registration forms easier. The operator in the field can take a photograph and upload it online, in the blink of an eye. Even the battery on it is accountable and can pull off an entire day without the need for a recharge which makes working in remote areas quite amicable. It is fast, reliable and secure,” said Dr Ramanan Laxminarayan, Founder, HealthCube.

Big screen, high-res camera to record patient data

HealthCube works towards making diagnosis simple and hassle-free in rural areas. They needed technology that could aid them in collecting a large amount of data from the field which could be stored with acute security. Creating patient records with unique IDs was time consuming, and a delay in sharing the patient reports with remote doctors was observed.

The multi-functional tab has made the process of data collection and recording instant. The big screen of the tablet helps the on-field record data from the screening easily. Unique patient records can be created instantly, using the tablet’s high-res camera.

Knox-enabled patient confidentiality, easy sharing

Maintaining data security of patient reports and avoiding misuse of the tools given to the person on field duty posed another critical challenge. They required to track the location of the beneficiary for analytical and security purposes. Knox Manage provides vault-like security to safeguard patient data stored onto the tablet.

With ample space, the unique records of the patient can be stored and uploaded on the cloud. The records can then be immediately shared with/by the healthcare workers, securely.

“Knox Manager helps take patient confidentiality to an all-new level as the records simply cannot be broken into easily, said Puneet Mann, Implementation Manager, HealthCube.

Powerful battery, GPS for remote areas

The GPS feature on Galaxy Tab A is of vital use as it helps HealthCube track the location of operators and beneficiaries in real time and ensure their safety.

“The smooth interface on Galaxy Tab A is what makes it ideal for screening. Even in remote areas, no time or data is lost. Not just us operators, even the kids respond better to this process as it does not require them to wait for long hours – everything is streamlined. This tab aids our process perfectly even in the most isolated rural areas as all the patient information is stored and secured automatically,” said Puneet Mann.

