How new-age record labels are giving a platform to emerging artists from every nook and across the globe by Vinay Singh of Topshotlife

Mr. Singh is widely known as someone who has a knack for identifying young and blooming talents and strives to give them a platform to grow and shine.

The mission of his record label is, to sign upcoming artists and provide them with the resources and the network to help release their music. Mr. Vinay Singh is a man of ethics and has taken it upon himself, to educate artists on how to protect their intellectual property and that is something most record labels do not practice. In Mr. Singh’s own words, “We not only help release our artist’s music, we also prepare them for success”. Topshotlife is a universe of its own: respected, admired and valued by upcoming artists not just in the United States of America but all across the globe.

Musicians and singers, who aspire to achieve maximum exposure and bring their names into the limelight, now have a place to call home. Topshotlife provides young artists, a platform where they can express their creativity, nurture their talent, bring their ideas to life and so much more. It is a collection of the tools and resources artists need to become a trusted name of repute in their respective fields; ranging from video production, collaborations, digital marketing and content strategy. Topshotlife was created in line with Vinay Singh’s belief that hard work and the perseverance presented by real talent, should never go unnoticed and ought to achieve the greatest success.

Mr. Singh had come up with this concept as a unique design to help artists see their dreams as something that can be reached, as long as they put in their mind, body and soul into their work and stick to a routine. “We won’t get anywhere if we don’t have a solid routine to get new fans on a daily/weekly basis or perhaps to get you the needed media buzz”, said Mr. Vinay Singh. He continued “Our goal is to build a buzz for our artists and ultimately solidify ourselves as a consistent resource and a go to place for artist development and entertainment”.

When asked about the origin of the concept of Topshotlife, Mr. Singh fondly smiled and said “The idea dawned on me after realizing how some of our local artists suffered greatly. They struggle for gaining maximum exposure for their voices to be heard, and not just to be heard but to be developed into big artist and great creators. So, I decided to build a reliable platform that will surpass their craving and desire for exposure. Right now, what you see is just the glimpse of the future that Topshotlife holds for us all, in the entertainment industry”.

As of now, Topshotlife has been gaining momentum across the media. The label has already signed a bunch of upcoming talented artists. To name a few – Vamsi Kalakunta a.k.a Vamzee, Ravi Kumar a.k.a Don, Shivam, Bishal, Param, Jenishma Sitaul a.k.a Janeei and Shweta Vasudeva. Mr. Vinay went on to describe the current and future projects he has been working on and said- “We are preparing for a new release with Vamzee’s track ‘Instagram Model’ and one Telugu Music Video ‘Nightmare’ which will be out on June 5th, 2020. We are excited about our new release as this will be a new flavor to the Telugu Music lovers and audience. Also, our future releases will be featuring artists with biggest collaborations with major labels”.

Topshotlife team is a group of like-minded people passionate about artist development and boosting the entertainment industry. Manish Shirsikar, the AVP of Sales and Operations, primarily focuses on making artist connections, collaborations and market research; while Neha Tandon, the Creative Director (PR and marketing) manages public relations, contents for press release and digital marketing.

The record label Company’s past release- ‘Instagram Model’ is now trending on TikTok with over 10K+ videos made by various TikTok users and the Company would be releasing the music video for this song in July 2020. Topshotlife is a safe-haven for dreamers and entertainers. For this Record Label Company, every artist is a priority and they passionately believe in artist development. The incredible and hardworking team at Topshotlife works round the clock to provide artists with the necessary resources, the right platform to express and manifest their talent, collaborate with experts in the field and help them turn their dreams into reality.

