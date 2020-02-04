How Cool is the S Pen? These ‘Note’worthy Caricatures Show the #PowerofSPen

The Power of S Pen is limitless. It lets you be more productive than ever before with features such as Screen Off Memo, Text Export, Smart Select, Translate, AR Doodle, Live Message and more.

The S Pen’s cool life hacks have seen huge adoption and led to a cult following for Galaxy Note Line in India. With the Galaxy Note10 Lite, millennials and Gen Z consumers get a chance to experience the #PowerofSPen at a more accessible price point.

We put to test one of the coolest features of the S Pen by inviting caricature artist Prashant Sinha to do an impossible job – Use the Galaxy Note10 Lite to capture tech journalists using the S Pen.

And the journalists seemed rather excited when they saw their sketch and shared them on their social media.

Take a look at some of the posts by the journalists.

Galaxy Note10 Lite has been designed to unleash productivity and creativity giving users the power to do more using their smartphone. It offers a wide 6.7-inch Super AMOLED edge-to-edge Infinity-O display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The unique Infinity-O display packs the discreetly positioned front camera, to minimize interruptions onscreen.

The iconic Bluetooth-enabled S Pen allows users to personalize photos and videos with dynamic drawings, effects and animations.

A lot can be done when you simply have the right and powerful device. Galaxy Note10 Lite brings the power of the Intelligent S Pen along with industry-leading premium features from the Galaxy Note10 series at a more accessible price point.