Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri releases Affordable Rental Housing Complexes Knowledge Pack

Union Cabinet had approved ARHC as a sub scheme under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) earlier this month to provide housing facility to migrant workers and urban poor. The Affordable Housing Complex scheme will be implemented through two models in the country.

Under the first model existing Government funded vacant houses will be converted into ARHCs through Public Private Partnership or by public agencies for a period of 25 years. Under the second model ARHCs will be constructed, operated and maintained by Public or Private Entities on their own available vacant land for a period of 25 years.



Government has said that continued cooperation towards successful implementation of ARHC Scheme will not only benefit urban migrants and poor but will also accelerate entrepreneurship and investment in rental housing market giving boost to the economy.