Hotel government can’t work for people’s good

Udaipur : Terming the Gehlot government as a complete failure, the OBC morcha wing of the BJP said the people are suffering in the pandemic time but the state government is insensitive and busy celebrating its two years of governance.

The party workers and supporters who took out a rally to protest the government, raised slogans outside the collectorate on Monday morning. BJP Udaipur president Ravindra Shrimali, rural MLA Phool SIngh Meena, senior leaders Yudhishthir Kumavat, Jagdish Sharma, Manohar Chowdhary etc led the procession.

“When the people of Rajasthan were battling for their lives with the virus and suffering hard times due to the lockdown, the Congress legislators were having a merry time in luxury hotels, it has badly failed in all public fronts be it farmers’ loan waiver or incentives to jobless youths, the government has miserably failed in living up to the expectations of the ordinary man” Shrimali said.

The protestors said that main object of the Gehlot governemt is to add fuel to the fire and the ongoing farmers’ stir is the latest example. Supporters who had put on black ribbons said they would commemorate this occasion as a ‘black day’.

