Thursday , April 23 2020
Home / HEADLINES / Hospitals located in COVID-19 containment zones to treat suspected patients

Download Udaipur Kiran App to read Latest News

Hospitals located in COVID-19 containment zones to treat suspected patients

Hospitals located in COVID-19 containment zones to treat suspected patients

Health and Family Welfare Ministry issued the the guidelines to be followed on detection of suspect or confirmed covid-19 case in a non covid health facility.

The guidelines stated that whenever a non covid patients or any healthcare worker is suspected to have covid like symptoms or test positive for covid-19, the hospital infection control committee will come into action, investigate the matter and suggest further course of action.

As per the guidelines, all close contact of Health care worker and supportive staff of the confirmed case should be put on hydroxychloroquine chemoprophylaxis for a period of 7 weeks keeping in mind the contraindication of hydroxychloroquine.

It has also been said that once a suspect or confirmed case is detected in a healthcare facility, standard procedure of rapid isolation, contact listing and tracking disinfection will follow with no need to shut down the whole facility.

Please share this news
    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved