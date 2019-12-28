Hong Kong Police fight with protesters inside shopping mall

About 100 protesters marched through the mall shouting slogans. Police in civilian clothes tackled and handcuffed some protesters. One officer fired pepper spray at protesters and reporters.

Protests that began in June over a proposed extradition law have spread to include demands for more democracy and other grievances.

The proposed law was withdrawn but protesters want the resignation of the territory’s leader, Carrie Lam, and other changes.

Protesters complain Beijing and Lam’s government are eroding the autonomy and Western-style civil liberties promised to Hong Kong when the former British colony returned to China in 1997.

Hong Kong, which has no sales tax and a reputation for genuine products, is popular with Chinese traders who buy merchandise to resell on the mainland.