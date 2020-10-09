Hong Kong arrested 10,039 over past year for protests, violence

Among the arrested, 2,266 have been charged with crimes including rioting, unlawful assembly and possession of offensive weapons, among others. The police said 532 out of the 635 offenders who have gone through judicial proceedings are subject to legal consequences.

On Chinese National Day on 1st October, Hong Kong police arrested several people for trying to gather and protest the National Security Law imposed in the semi-autonomous territory by Beijing on June 30 this year. Anti-government protests, which started in 2019 opposing an extradition bill for trial in mainland courts in certain cases, often turned violent.

Later, it developed into a broader movement which was responded to by Beijing by imposing National Security Law in Hong Kong.

Anshuman Mishra/ Beijing