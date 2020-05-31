Home Ministry issues directives for COVID-19 management at public & work places

Marriage related gatherings will not have more than 50 guests. For funerals and last rites, the maximum number of persons allowed has been kept at 20. Consumption of liquor, paan, gutkha and tobacco is not allowed at public places. The directives say that the practice of work from home should be followed to the extent possible, and staggering of work hours should be adopted.



There should be provision for thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitizers at all entry and exit points and common areas. In work places, social distancing should be ensured through measures like adequate distance between workers, and adequate gaps between shifts.

Please share this news







