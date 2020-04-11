Home Ministry directs states to ensure strict compliance of lockdown, ban all social, religious gatherings

The Ministry said, it has been communicated to them to take all required precautionary preventive measures for maintenance of law and order, peace and public tranquillity.

Appropriate vigil on social media should also be maintained against circulation of any objectionable and fake content.

Home Ministry has further requested that for the attention of the public authorities, social and religious organisation and citizens, the respective provisions of the guidelines should be widely circulated.

It adds that for violation of any lockdown measure, action under the relevant penal provisions of the Disaster Management Act and IPC should be taken by the law enforcing agencies.