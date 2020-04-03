Home Ministry blacklists 960 foreigners involved in Tablighi activities

The Home Ministry has directed Delhi Police and Directors General of Police of other concerned states to take necessary legal action against 960 foreigners for violating the provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The foreigners along with others were involved in Tablighi Jamaat despite the announcement of 21 day lockdown and social distancing measures in view of COVID-19 who reportedly led to spread of the virus in some people in different parts of the country.