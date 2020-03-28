Home Ministry asks states to set up Relief Camps for migrant workers

Amit Shah made the statement while reviewing the country’s preparedness to contain COVID-19. Union Home Secretary has again written to States requesting them to immediately set up Relief Camps for migrant workers and pilgrims are returning to their domicile states.

States have also been advised to give wide publicity about the location of the relief camps and the facilities being made available, the measures under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and other steps taken by the State Government Administration.

States have also been asked to set up Relief Camps along the Highways including setting up of tented accommodation.

The shelters are to be organized, keeping in view social distancing and other precautionary measures.

Adequate Medical check up drives will be held in the shelters to identify and separate cases requiring quarantine or hospitalization.

The Ministry has also authorized all States to use the State Disaster Response Fund for providing such facilities.