Home Ministry asks states to coordinate with Railways to ferry stranded migrant workers to their homes

In a letter written to Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has suggested measures to mitigate the distress of migrant workers in the country. He said, states should ensure arrangement of resting places with facilities of sanitation, food and health for all such workers who are on the move.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also emphasized that District Authorities should guide such workers to the designated rest places, nearby bus terminal or railway stations by arranging transportation. He has asked states to prepare a list of the migrant workers with addresses and contact numbers, which can be used later for contact tracing.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has urged NGOs to come forward in order to help the workers at the designated resting places.

Home Secretary said that measures should be taken to encourage more migrant workers to stay at these places. He said, clarity should be made regarding departure of trains and buses to avoid any kind of unrest amongst the workers.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla made a special mention about extra care needed for meeting the specific requirements of women, children and elderly amongst the migrant workers.