Home Ministry asks states and union territories to take effective measures to fight fake news

It has been communicated that the Centre is creating a web-portal for people to verify facts and unverified news promptly. States and Union Territories have been requested to create a similar mechanism at their level for issues relating to them.

While hearing a writ petition, Supreme Court had taken serious note of the panic created by fake news leading to mass movement of migrant labourers. The Court observed that this has lead to untold suffering to these people.

The Apex Court has also made observations and directions to ensure provision of basic amenities such as food and medicines in relief shelters for migrant labourers. Home Ministry has asked states and Union Territories to comply with Centre’s directives and orders in letter and spirit for containment of spread of COVID-19 in the country.