Home Minister says no link between National Population Register and NRC

Amit Shah said, if such surveys would not have happened then cooking gas would not have reached the poor households. He said, such surveys are base for several schemes brought by the Government for targeted beneficiaries.



Amit Shah said that while Census was held every 10 years and NPR was started by the UPA government and the government is carrying it forward as it is a good exercise.



The Home Minister said, some new things have been included this time in NPR like area of house and number of livestocks.



Replying to a query, Mr Shah reiterated the Citizenship Amendment Act has no provision of taking away anyone’s citizenship. He said, due to politics some people were instigated on the issue and now people have understood the truth.

