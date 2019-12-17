Home Minister rules out withdrawal of Citizenship Amendment Act

In an interview to a private TV channel, Mr. Shah said there is no possibility of rolling the legislation back.

He reiterated that there will not be any injustice to any citizen of India. The Home Minister accused the Opposition parties, including Congress, of misleading students over the issue.

Earlier, addressing a function in New Delhi, the Home Minister asserted that those who are against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act may oppose it as much as possible, but Narendra Modi Government is committed to giving citizenship and dignified life to refugees persecuted for the last 70 years.

Commenting on the ongoing protests against the Act, the Minister said the legislation is meant to enable and empower stateless refugees. He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of development of Bharat Vandana Park at Dwarka in New Delhi.

He also mentioned that giving citizenship to refugees was part of the Nehru Liaquat Pact which is being implemented after 70 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Our correspondent reports that once constructed, the Bharat Vandana Park would be a major tourist attraction.

The park will be developed over an area of 200 acres at a cost of 550 crore rupees.

Speaking at India Economic Conclave in Mumbai, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that there was nothing against minorities in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and accused the opposition of engaging in a “false” campaign over the legislation.

Mr Shah said, no action is being taken against students protesting against the CAA. However, the action is being taken only against those engaging in vandalism and arson during protests.