Home Minister directs installation of CCTVs in all COVID hospitals of Delhi

During the review meeting, Home Minister directed the Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev to install CCTV cameras in Corona wards of every Corona hospital, so that there is proper monitoring and problems of patients can also be resolved.

Home Minister also directed the Delhi Chief Secretary that back-ups for canteens supplying food should also be established, so that in case there is an infection in one canteen, patients can continue to get food without disruption.

Home Minister Amit Shah also directed that psycho-social counselling of doctors and nurses engaged in service to humanity through the treatment of Corona patients should also be done. He said, this will ensure that they are not only physically fit but are also psychologically fit to fight the pandemic.