Home Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate Destination North East-2020 on Sunday

The theme of the event is the Emerging Delightful Destinations, which speaks of the tourism destinations emerging stronger and more attractive when the sector picks up momentum.

Destination North East is a calendar event of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region conceptualized with the objective of taking the North East Region to other parts of the country and bringing them closer together in order to strengthen national integration.

The four-day programme will feature audio visual presentation of the tourist spots of the states and the region, messages from state icons and achievers, introduction to prominent local entrepreneurs and virtual exhibition of traditional fashion and local products.

The event Destination North East-2020 is also an effort to make everyone explore the local destinations rather than going anywhere abroad.