Home Minister Amit Shah thanks PM for extension of PMGKAY till November

In a series of tweets, Mr Shah said, the determination shown by the Prime Minister to ensure there was no starvation in the country during the time of Corona pandemic is truly exemplary. Amit Shah said, at the beginning of the Corona pandemic, the Prime Minister had decided to provide three cylinders free of cost to poor women for three months under the Ujjwala scheme.

He said, these three cylinders could not be used by many families, due to which its duration is also extended till September which will benefit about 7 crore 40 lakh women.

The Home Minister said, the Union Cabinet also approved an affordable rental housing complex for urban migrants under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- PMAY.