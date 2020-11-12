Home Minister Amit Shah says, villages along the border to be provided with basic amenities to check migration

Amit Shah stressed that infrastructure development carried out in border villages in the last six years under Narendra Modi government is much more than what was done in the previous 50 years. He said, the country cannot march ahead on the path of development without strengthening its internal security. He said, infrastructure development of border areas is necessary to stop the migration of people from these areas.

The government has decided to organise Sarhad Vikasotsav at many places to foster developmental dialogue with villagers and last village on Kutch border, Dhordo is the first destination on this series of programmes.

Amit Shah also announced that BSF dispensaries and hospitals will now provide medical treatment to the people from border villages.

Speaking on this occasion, Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that unprecedented developmental funds are being provided to villages under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has said that 30000 megawatt Solar Park is being set up in Kutch border area and on commissioning, it will be the biggest Solar Park of the world.

More than 1500 Sanpanch and Gram Panchayat members from 158 border villages from Kutch, Banaskantha and Patan districts participated in the programme to share their experiences and aspirations for development. Village leaders were affirmative to vocal for local call given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought greater allocation to strengthen local trade in handicraft and hand embroidery articles.