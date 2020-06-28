Home Minister Amit Shah says, there is no community transmission of COVID-19 in Delhi

In an interview to a news agency, Mr Shah said he has consulted three senior doctors on this issue and they have denied it and there is no need to fear.

He said, such a situation appeared because of the total tests done, earlier 30 per cent turned out to be positive and that was happening because tests were done at the last moment. Now that the government has started doing 20,000 tests on an average, this condition is not there.

Mr Shah also disagreed with Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s comments on the number of cases saying the National Capital will not have 5.5 lakh cases by July end.

He said, Sisodia’s remarks had created fear among people and expressed confidence that the stage will not be reached.

Amit Shah said that India has fought well against Coronavirus and the country’s figures are much better compared to the world. The Home Minister also listed out several measures taken by the central government during this pandemic.