Home Minister Amit Shah launches Destination North East 2020

Addressing the function over video conferencing, Home minister said that creating peace in the region was essential to encourage tourism and employment opportunities.

Earlier, North East used to be synonymous with extremism, strikes, and violence, in the past six and half years, the region is known for development, industry, organic farming and startups.

On the occasion, DONER minister Dr Jitendra Singh said Destination NE 2020 will help promote tourism activities in the region. With improving connectivity through air. rail and road network, NE will emerge as a top global destination.

Destination North East is a calendar event of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region conceptualized with the objective of taking the North East Region to other parts of the country and bringing them closer together in order to strengthen national integration

For Destination North East 2020, the theme is “The Emerging Delightful Destinations”.

The four-day programme will feature Audio Visual presentation of the tourist spots of the states and the region, messages from state icons and achievers, introduction to prominent local entrepreneurs and virtual exhibition of handicraft/ traditional fashion/ & local products.

North Eastern Region is ideal for both passive and adventure forms of Eco-Tourism with wildlife sanctuary/parks, good scenic beauty, waterfalls, forests etc. Heritage tourism has picked up considerably in the Region with a participatory approach.

The region has many famous and old religious spots, which have been integrated with national tourism circuits. In view of attractive natural environment and growing trends of outbound business meets, the NER also offers ample opportunities for business tourism segment