Home Minister Amit Shah interacts with doctors; appreciates their work, assures security

The Home Minister appreciated the role of doctors in general and particularly in the fight against Coronavirus and expressed confidence that doctors would continue to work dedicatedly in this fight, as they have been doing till now.

The Union Minister saluted the sacrifices made by doctors to keep the people safe from deadly diseases like COVID-19.

Allaying all concerns of the medical fraternity regarding their security in the fight against Coronavirus, the Home Minister has assured them that the PM Modi’s government would leave no stone unturned in ensuring their wellbeing and security.

Union Home Minister strongly condemned the recent attacks on health professionals and said that PM is closely following all issues and concerns of doctors.

All necessary arrangements would be put in place to prevent such incidents in future, he said. The Minister appealed to doctors not to do even a symbolic protest as proposed by them, as it is not in national or global interest.

Considering the immediate high level response from the Union government and assurance given by the Union Home and Health Ministers, the IMA has withdrawn the proposed protest to maintain the fight against COVID-19 in an uninterrupted manner.

Also present on the occasion were Union Health Secretary, Home Secretary, senior doctors and NITI Aayog representative.