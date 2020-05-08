Home Minister Amit Shah expresses concern over corona cases in CAPFs

The Minister however appreciated the commendable work done by the CAPFs to tackle the healthcare problem and also discussed with officers concerned the measures to prevent further spread of corona infection among troopers and ensure their well-being.

As many as 35 CISF personnel are among the infected troopers, including 15 in Mumbai, 14 in Delhi, four in Kolkata, and two in Greater Noida.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has 37 positive personnel and 204 have been quarantined.

Out of 15 infected Central Industrial Security Force personnel, 11 were deployed at the Mumbai airport, two at Mumbai port, and one each at a government mint and Hindustan Petroleum/Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.

Among those infected in Delhi, three were posted at the Delhi airport and 11 at Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

In Kolkata, three infected CISF personnel were performing duties at Kolkata Port Trust and one at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd.