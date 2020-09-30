Home Minister Amit Shah Distributes Electric Potter Wheels to Kumhar community in Gandhinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah distributed 200 electric potter wheels (chaak) and other pottery equipment to 200 trained artisans at a function held at Village Randheja in his Parliamentary Constituency of Gandhinagar in Gujarat via video conference from New Delhi.

Of the 20 villages identified by KVIC, 15 villages fall under Gandhinagar district while remaining 5 villages belong to Ahmedabad district.

The distribution of electric potter wheels will benefit at least 1200 members of the community by increasing their productivity and their income, which is the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Home Minister lauded the various self-employment schemes of KVIC like Honey Mission, Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana, Leather Artisans’ Empowerment and Project DigniTEA.

While distributing electric chaaks, the Home Minister interacted with four potters, namely – Saileshbhai Prajapati, Bharatbhai Prajapati, Avniben Prajapati and Jigneshbhai Prajapati – who have been given 10-days training by KVIC in pottery making and provided with electric chaak and other equipment.

These potters thanked the government saying this will enable them earn a better livelihood and become “Aatmanirbhar”.

Amit Shah said the electric chaak will not only help potters to enhance their production but also enable them to make new fancy products that will fetch them good income during the Dussehra and Diwali festivals.

He urged every beneficiary to rope in at least 10 other families with Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana for the larger benefit of the community.

“Empowerment of the Kumhar (Prajapati) community by improving their socio-economic condition has been the dream of our Hon’ble Prime Minister.

KVIC’s Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana is aimed at making potters “Aatmanirbhar” by creating sustainable local employment for them while preserving the heritage art of pottery.

It is important that young potters take up the art of pottery and expand it across the country,” Amit Shah said.