Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visit Covid Care Centre at Chhatarpur in New Delhi

The Union Home Minister, Delhi Chief Minister and Minister of State for Home were briefed by the officials.ITBP was tasked by the Ministry of Home Affairs to provide medical staff and support to the Covid Care Centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas Chattarpur, New Delhi as a Nodal Agency to operate it.

The Delhi Government has been providing all administrative support while the Radha Soami Satsang Beas Chattarpur has been providing the campus, other infrastructure and assistance including food.

The total bed capacity at the centre may go up to more than 10 thousand 200 which will be the largest COVID19 care facility in India so far. It is also the largest such facility envisaged worldwide.

More than 1000 Doctors, Nurses and Paramedic Staff of ITBP and other CAPFs and 1000 more paramedical,assistant and security staff have been deployed at the facility to operate it smoothly.