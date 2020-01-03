Home Minister Amit Shah assures no Indian will lose their identity due to CAA

AMit Shah also challenged Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to show one clause in the CAA under which anyone is going to lose Indian citizenship.

Participating at an event organised by a private news channel, Amit Shah once again appealed to the countrymen especially minorities not to fall prey of alleged misinformation being spread by Opposition parties.

The Home Minister said the Census 2021 and the National Population Register (NPR), which government plans to conduct along with the house-listing phase of census from April to September 2020, have nothing to do with the National Register of Citizens (NRC).