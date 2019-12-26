Home Minister Amit Shah accuses opposition parties of misleading people on CAA

He held the Congress responsible for the recent disturbances in Delhi and said, it is time for the people of Delhi to punish the Congress. Mr. Shah was speaking after laying down the foundation stone for development of East Delhi Hub at Karkardooma.

Mr. Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had started a new work culture in the country. Home Minister said, Prime minister removed the hurdle of 13 legal procedures and gave ownership to 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

Mr Shah said, after the Sikh riots, there were so many Congress governments but no inquiry was done. He said, the NDA government set up an SIT and today the convicts are behind bars.

Mr Shah said the concept of remove slums with houses was first started by this government at the centre. He said a long cycle track is also being planned in Delhi. He said work to beautify banks of Yamuna rive is on.