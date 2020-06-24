Home Minister: 20,000 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi by next week

HM Amit Shah said that ten thousand bedded COVID Care Centre at Radha Swami Beas at Chhatarpur of Delhi will be operational by 26th of this month.

Home Minister said, the work is in full swing and a large part of the facility will be operational by Friday. Union Minister Amit Shah said this in a tweet while replying to a letter written by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inviting Home Minister to inspect the COVID Care Centre at Chhattarpur. Delhi Chief Minister had also requested for deployment of doctors and nurses from ITBP and Army at the Centre. HM Amit Shah said, Home Ministry has already assigned the work of operating the COVID Care Centre at Radha Swami Beas to ITBP.

The Home Minister said that one thousand bed full-fledged hospitals with 250 ICU beds for COVID -19 infected persons will be ready by next week. Home Minister said, DRDO and Tata Trust are building the facility with the support of the Central Government.

Union Minister said, Armed forces personnel will man it and this Covid Care Centre will be ready in the next 10 days.

Home Minister said, Armed Forces personnel have been detailed for providing medical care and attention to the infected persons housed in the Railway Coaches in the national capital.

Home Minister said, eight thousand additional beds have already been placed at Delhi government’s disposal for making COVID Care Centres, as per requirement.