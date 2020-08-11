Hockey player Mandeep Singh tests COVID positive, shifted to hospital

Indian hockey team forward player Mandeep Singh’s blood oxygen level was dropping below normal which indicated that he is moving from mild to moderate severity of COVID. Singh has been shifted to hospital after a drop in oxygen level.

All six athletes in NCOE Bengaluru who tested Covid positive, were being monitored constantly and their vitals were being checked four times everyday – in the morning, afternoon, evening and in night before sleep.

During night monitoring of vitals on August 10 (Monday) it was found that Mandeep Singh’s blood oxygen level was dropping below normal which indicated that he is moving from mild to moderate severity of COVID.

SAI authorities on campus took an immediate decision to shift him to SS Sparsh multispeciality hospital as a precautionary measure. His condition is currently stable.

– Tapas Bhattacharya