Hockey India’s high-performance director David John resigns

Sources told Doordarshan News that the Australian’s has sent his resignation to Hockey India and Sports Authority of India.

John’s stint as the High Performance Director was his second term with Hockey India. John, who was employed at a monthly salary of $12,000, cited personal and health issues as reasons for his return to Australia.

Earlier, John served as the physio of the men’s team, which interestingly saw the appointment of Michael Nobbs as chief coach in 2011. John left after the 2012 London Olympics, before joining Hockey India in 2016 as the High Performance Director.

Calls made to John for a response remained unanswered.

Tapas Bhattacharya/Delhi