Singh has become the first member of India’s national team to win the Best Player award since the awards were initiated in 1999.

He was up against Belgium’s Arthur van Doren and Lucas Vila of Argentina, who finished second and third respectively. In 2019, as captain, he led his team to victory in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers, thus securing a spot at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

The midfielder has also represented India at London 2012 and Rio 2016.