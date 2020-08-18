Hockey India announces financial support for 61 athletes amid pandemic

Under the initiative, each player will be provided a sum of Rs 10,000.

From this initiative, 61 athletes will receive this financial assistance and includes 30 junior women, 26 junior men, 4 senior women and 1 senior men core probable.

“The ongoing battle with the Covid-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on athletes who don’t have jobs, for them to be able to continue sporting activities while their families face financial constraints will be difficult,” HI officiating President, Gyanendro Ningombam was quoted as saying in a media release.

“Hockey India was keen to find a way to give them some immediate relief and has decided to help these players with Rs 10,000 each as financial assistance in these difficult times, which would mean they would not add any additional burden on their families as they look to resume sports activities in the near future,” he added.

The objective is to provide basic financial relief for the athletes to be able to assist them to again resume sporting activities.

“We hope this assistance will help the players to soon resume sporting activities and give them the necessary confidence to focus their energies on excelling for the country,” Ningombam said.