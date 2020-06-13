HM to hold meeting to review Covid19 situation in Delhi

Seniors members of the State Disaster Management Authority will also attend the meeting. HM will also be meeting with the Mayors of municipal corporations of Delhi, later in the evening on Sunday.

Union Health Minister Dr. Harshvardhan, Director AIIMS, Dr. Randeep Guleria and other senior officers will be present in both these meetings. The dual meeting has been called by the Home Minister in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus in the National Capital, which is the third highest. The Supreme Court had pulled up the Delhi government on the state of affairs in the hospitals.



In the wake of rising cases, Delhi LG has constituted an expert advisory committee to advise Delhi Disaster Management Authority on various aspects of COVID-19 management in the city. The committee will give advice on the challenges being faced in Delhi and suggest measures to ramp up medical infrastructure.



It will also advice Disaster Management Authority on the integration of measures being taken by the various agencies for the effective mitigation of Covid-19. Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research, Director of AIIMS Delhi and Director, NCDC are part of the committee.



Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has stressed the need to relax the existing testing guidelines by ICMR so that more people can be tested.



A total of two thousand 137 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Delhi during the last twenty four hours taking the total number of cases to 36 thousand 824. The Delhi Government has confirmed that 13 thousand 398 people affected with Coronavirus have been cured so far. In the last 24 hours, 667 people recovered and 71 deaths were reported in the National Capital taking the toll to one thousand 214.