HM holds meeting on COVID19 situation in Delhi

Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Centre has decided to immediately provide 500 railway coaches to Delhi in view of shortage of beds for corona infected patients in Delhi. He said, these railway coaches will increase the bed capacities to eight thousand which are fully equipped with all facilities to fight the corona infection.



The Home Minister said, a Committee has been formed under the Chairmanship of Niti Aayog member, Dr. Vinod Paul which will suggest measures to provide 60 per cent beds in private hospitals at a low rate and fixation of rates for corona treatment and testing. The Committee will submit its report by tomorrow.



Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday chaired a meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to review the Covid-19 situation in the national capital. He said, the Modi government is determined to prevent the corona infection in Delhi.



He assured Delhi government to provide all the necessary resources like oxygen cylinders, ventilators, pulse oximeters to fight this pandemic. All the concerned departments and experts have been instructed to ensure that all the decisions taken today must be implemented at the ground level.



The Home Minister said, in order to conduct the Contact Mapping in Delhi’s Containment Zones, a comprehensive health survey of every person will be done and its report will come within a week. He said, testing of corona virus samples will be doubled in the next two days and after six days the testing will be increased three times. He said, testing will begin at every polling station situated in the Containment Zone after a few days.



Home Minister said, a joint team of doctors of the Health Department of the Central Government, Delhi government, AIIMS and the three Municipal Corporation of Delhi will visit all the COVID 19 hospitals in the national capital. They will inspect the health systems and preparedness to fight the disease and prepare a report.



He added that the Arogya Setu App will be downloaded in every person’s mobile to get the proper monitoring. He said, in order to provide correct information and guidelines to small hospitals in Delhi, the government has decided to constitute a committee of senior doctors for telephonic guidance in AIIMS. He said, the helpline number will be released tomorrow.



HM said, India is fighting hard with corona virus pandemic and the government is sensitive towards the families who lost their family member due to this infection. He said, the government has decided to release new guidelines for the funeral, which will reduce the waiting period for the funeral.



He said, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the country is fighting with this infection in an efficient manner and many voluntary organizations are doing excellent work. He said, the government has decided to take the services of Scout guide, NCC, NSS and other NGOs as volunteers in health services to fight this pandemic.



Union Health Minister Dr Harshvardhan, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister of Delhi Satyendra Jain, members of State Disaster Management Authority and Senior Officials were also present in the meeting.



The meeting comes in the wake of rising cases of the coronavirus in Delhi which is the third highest in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. A total of two thousand 134 new confirmed cases of Corona virus have been reported in Delhi during the last twenty four hours taking the total number of cases to 38 thousand 958.



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the meeting was extremely productive and many key decisions were taken. In a tweet, CM Kejriwal said, Centre and Delhi government will fight together against COVID-19.



Delhi Lieutenant Governor had constituted an expert advisory committee to advise Delhi Disaster Management Authority on various aspects of COVID-19 management in the city.



The committee will give advice on the challenges being faced in Delhi and suggest measures to ramp up medical infrastructure. It will also advice Disaster Management Authority on the integration of measures being taken by the various agencies for the effective mitigation of Covid-19.

Please share this news







